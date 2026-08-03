VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/1/2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026

4:35 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject hallucinating.

5:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a report of loose cattle in the roadway.

6:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Production Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

7:25 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dillon Street in the Village of Ohio City with a high ammonia level.

9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious person.

9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a low-hanging utility line.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.

2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a juvenile riding an ATV.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township for a report of pedestrians under the overpass.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.