VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/1/2026
Saturday, August 1, 2026
4:35 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject hallucinating.
5:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a report of loose cattle in the roadway.
6:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Production Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
7:25 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dillon Street in the Village of Ohio City with a high ammonia level.
9:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious person.
9:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a resident.
10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
12:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a low-hanging utility line.
1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a resident.
2:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a juvenile riding an ATV.
6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township for a report of pedestrians under the overpass.
9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
POSTED: 08/03/26 at 12:10 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement