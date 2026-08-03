VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/2/2026

Sunday, August 2, 2026

2:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

6:41 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcot Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

10:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a complaint of harassment that occurred at a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of two loose dogs in the roadway.

12:15 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with a laceration.

2:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ell Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ottoville EMS, responded to an area of the Van Wert-Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a domestic dispute.

9:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.