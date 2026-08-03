VWCO Sheriff’s activity report 7/30/2026

Thursday, July 30, 2026

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2005 Ford Focus driven by Logan Bannister of Convoy was westbound on U.S. 30 near Feasby Wisener Road. Bannister failed to negotiate the distance approaching the intersection of Feasby Wisener Road and entered the intersection too fast, left the roadway and struck a road sign. His car sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. No injuries were reported at the time of the crash.

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Peter Collins Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of trespassing at a residence on Beamer Street.

11:33 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Willshire Cemetery in Willshire Township.

2:01 p.m.- Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

3:01 p.m. Deputies responded to a location on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Production Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to remove debris from the roadway.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to check the report of a problem with visibility at an intersection.

9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a manure in the roadway.