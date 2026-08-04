Delphos Police blotter 7/27-8/2/2026

Delphos Police

On 7-27-2026 – officers spoke with an employee at a business in the 900 block of E. 5th St. who reported that a vehicle struck an awning on the building.

On 7-27-2026 – officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Main St. for an unwanted guest complaint.

On 7-28-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 600 block of W. 1st St. for a domestic disturbance. Officers spoke with a male and female at the residence who were involved in an altercation.

On 7-28-2026 – officers spoke with a male at the police department who reported that his dog, which he previously reported stolen, was posted on a pet lost and found website. The male attempted to retrieve the dog, but it was already claimed. The male believed that the dog was picked up by his ex-girlfriend.

On 7-29-2026 – officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Clime St. for an unwanted guest complaint. A female at the residence told officers that a male, who has been living at the residence, was no longer welcome. Officers explained the process to legally evict the male.

On 7-29-2026 – officers spoke with a female who wished to file a report. The female told officers that she opened a cell phone account for a male, who lives out of state, and sent him a phone. The male did not pay the female back as he agreed to.

On 7-29-2026 – an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the vehicle being operated on fictitious license plates. During the traffic stop, officers found that the driver, Anthony Hutchison, 44, of Lima, had an active warrant out of Allen County. Hutchison was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail.

On 7-30-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Gressel Dr, to investigate a minor crash on private property involving a semi tractor-trailer and a small SUV.

On 7-30-2026 – officers were sent to the 400 block of Moxie Lane to investigate the discovery of a deceased male.

On 7-31-2026 – officers assisted the Allen County Sheriff’s Office in locating a male who sent messages stating that he had harmed himself. The male was found unharmed but was transported to the hospital for mental evaluation.

On 7-31-2026 – officers spoke with a female in the 600 block of S. Jefferson St. who reported that she was the victim of a scam. The female stated that she provided the caller with personal information, including her social security number.

On 7-31-2026 – officers responded to the 700 block of W. 3rd St. for a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with a male and female at the residence who were in a verbal argument. The male agreed to leave the residence to de-escalate the situation.

On 8-1-2026 – officers were sent to the 900 block of E. 5th St. to investigate a minor private property crash. Officers found that a vehicle backed into a fence, causing minor damage.

On 8-1-2026 – officers spoke with a female and her elderly mother about an online scam. The female told officers that her mother had sent thousands of dollars to a male she had been communicating with. The male claimed to have numerous medical issues and requested money to help cover the expenses.

On 8-2-2026 – officers spoke with a male who was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown male in front of an establishment in the 100 block of E. 2nd St.

On 8-2-2026 – officers spoke with a female who reported her wallet missing. The female told officers that she got into an altercation with another female and soon after discovered that her wallet was missing. Officers arrived and found that the female had received her wallet back.