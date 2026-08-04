VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/3/2026

Monday, August 3, 2026

7:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an injured dog.

7:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a report of dumped trash.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a civil dispute.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Wall Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

3:35 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS and Van Wert EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2011 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Kellie R. Shipman of Washington Township, was eastbound on U.S. 30 east of Boroff Road. Shipman was negotiating a curve and for an unknown reason went off the left side of the roadway into the median. While doing so, the motorcycle went onto its side and threw Shipman from the unit. The bike came to rest at the bottom of the median. She was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

4:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having an allergic reaction.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of trespassing.

9:55 p.m. – Deputies, along with Wren EMS, responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. The injured person drove home from the incident location in Mercer County.

10:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

11:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.