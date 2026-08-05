VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/4/2026

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious activity.

12:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Center Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose and injured dog.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert with concerns about the condition of a dog.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of criminal mischief.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a civil complaint involving a property line dispute.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a juvenile on a dirt bike riding around town.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:04 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Stephen Brian Bowers, 21, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.