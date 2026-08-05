VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/4/2026
Tuesday, August 4, 2026
12:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of suspicious activity.
12:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
12:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.
8:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Center Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose and injured dog.
11:27 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert with concerns about the condition of a dog.
12:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of criminal mischief.
1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a civil complaint involving a property line dispute.
1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.
1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a juvenile on a dirt bike riding around town.
2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of trespassing.
8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.
10:04 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Stephen Brian Bowers, 21, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
POSTED: 08/05/26 at 9:40 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement