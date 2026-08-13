VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/12/2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026

5:41 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residential alarm on Gamble Road in Ridge Township.

6:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township. A 2008 Chrysler Sebring driven by Cory James Grime of Convoy was eastbound on U.S. 30 near John Brown Rd. According to a report, he was driving too fast for conditions when attempting to get into the right-hand turn lane at U.S. 30 and John Brown Rd., when his car slid through the intersection and ran off the road. The car then ran into the ditch before coming to a rest. No injuries were reported.

7:18 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a subject having an allergic reaction.

8:13 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by the District Court in Grand Haven, Michigan for a felony charge of false pretenses to defraud and a felony charge of using a computer system in a crime. Andrii Osoba, 30, of Warren, Michigan, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on local charges. He will be extradited to Michigan when he is released locally.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of two mailboxes being struck by an unknown vehicle.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of damage to their vehicle from striking an object in the roadway that had fallen from a second vehicle that was passing. No injuries were reported.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for Failure to Appear. Michael Maxwell Whisman, 35, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:05 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire, responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a vehicle fire.

2:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2015 Kenworth Semi with a trailer driven by Terasa Jarvi of Lima was eastbound on U.S. 30 approximately 0.2 miles east of Boroff Rd. Jarvi lost control, causing the rig to jackknife and go off the right side of the roadway. The semi struck the ditch and a fence before coming to rest. It sustained disabling damage from the crash and had to be towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.

3:23 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. A 2023 Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck with a trailer driven by Lawrence Lockhart of Syracuse, Indiana, was westbound on U.S. 30 just west of Gilliland Road. The rig slid into the median, jackknifed, and came to rest, causing damage to the left side of the tractor. The driver stated that the wind hit him, causing him to lose control. The driver was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Middle Point EMS.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a juvenile.

5:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject on a bicycle wearing dark clothing and with no lights.