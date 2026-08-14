VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/13/2026

Thursday, August 13, 2026

3:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:50 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Fairfield Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a juvenile.

1:41 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Scott EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:45 hrs. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

7:06 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Lyric Y. Scott, 23, of Lima, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence at 220 Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist who was locked out of their vehicle.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of property damage.

5:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a person reported to be sitting in the ditch.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Bergner Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No details available at this time.

8:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Archer Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a suspicious vehicle.