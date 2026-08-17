Van Wert Police blotter 8/9-8/15/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 9 – criminal mischief was investigated in the 100 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, August 9 – a citation was issued in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, August 9 – officers conducted a welfare check in the 1000 block of Shawnee Drive.

Monday, August 10 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, August 11 – a hit-skip crash occurred in the 100 block of E. Main St. The driver was located and cited.

Wednesday, August 12 – elder abuse was reported in the 1000 block of Mayfair St.

Wednesday, August 12 – a welfare check was conducted in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, August 12 – arrested Michael Whisman on an outstanding warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, August 13 – a unspecified report was taken at the police department.

Thursday, August 13 – arrested Malcolm T. Oliver on a commitment warrant for bond issued by Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, August 13 – an animal complaint was taken in the 300 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, August 13 – a protection order violation was reported at the police department.

Friday, August 14 – a single vehicle crash occurred at Burt and Cable St. The driver, Barbara Kirk, was cited for failure to control.

Friday, August 14 – arrested Jermaine W. Defore on a warrant while in the 100 block of E. First St.

Friday, August 14 – a hit-skip accident report was taken in the 200 block of N. Jefferson St.

Friday, August 14 – a fight was reported at the intersection of S. Walnut St. and Greenewald St.

Friday, August 14 – arrested Jason A. Tallman on a warrant while in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, August 15 – officers were dispatched to the 600 block of N. Franklin St. for a welfare check on a male.