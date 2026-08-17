VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/14/2026

Friday, August 14, 2026

12:09 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

4:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of high water across the roadway.

6:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

8:21 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Elgin Converse Road in Jennings Township regarding a report of fraud.

8:37 a.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Middle Point regarding a complaint of criminal damage.

11:33 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a subject with medical issues.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a dog.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ridge Township regarding a complaint of fraud.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Cooper Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a dog.

5:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a motor vehicle crash on private property.

6:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a stolen minibike. The bike was reported to be a red Hisun Vipor 100.

6:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a female walking along the roadway.