VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/15/2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026

12:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

9:30 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Ohio City regarding a complaint of possible child abuse or neglect.

9:44 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

12:27 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling dizzy.

1:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Central Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of two loose dogs.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Two vehicles were driving in opposite directions on Slane Road, and their side mirrors clipped each other when passing.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a complaint of a neighbor shooting and the ricochets are hitting his buildings.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the ditch.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies took custody of a dog that was found earlier in the Village of Convoy.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy EMS, responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a subject who appeared to have been highly intoxicated and had jumped off a golf cart while it was in motion. Michael P. Dirr, 45, of Convoy was reported to be unconscious with a head injury. He was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital and was then flown to a hospital in Fort Wayne.