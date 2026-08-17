VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/16/2026

Sunday, August 16, 2026

12:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township for a report of a domestic dispute. Noah David Peters, 18, of Van Wert, was arrested for an underage alcohol offense. Peters was issued a summons to appear at Van Wert Municipal Court on Monday, August 17.

3:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious person.

4:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:55 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who was ill.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog chasing vehicles.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a loose dog.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a report of a deceased person. No foul play is suspected.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of dogs.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jones Road in Jennings Township for a report of a scam.

3:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a complaint of gunshots.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of juveniles.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of dogs.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to stand by as peace officers.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

7:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of dogs.

8:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Jackson Township to check a report of a possible crash received from an automated 911 call. No accident was located.

9:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious person.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of an ATV being ridden on Village streets and being reckless.

10:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.