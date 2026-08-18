VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/17/2026

Monday, August 17, 2026

12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a vehicle driving in the wrong lanes.

5:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a loose horse.

6:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a report of a young juvenile in the area going door to door.

8:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Circle Drive in Washington Township.

1:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Vine Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

3:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Prospect Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of two loose dogs.