Bank plans Customer Appreciation Day

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First Federal of Van Wert will celebrate the customers and community members who have made the bank a part of Van Wert County for more than 130 years with Customer Appreciation Day.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, at both locations, 679 Fox Rd. and 820 N. Washington St. and will provide an opportunity for First Federal employees to thank customers for their continued trust and support.

“Customer Appreciation Day is our way of saying thank you to the people who have supported First Federal throughout the years,” said Brian Renner, President/CEO. “As a community bank, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We’re proud to serve our community and look forward to celebrating with the people who make Van Wert such a special place.”

Guests can enjoy lunch with sandwiches from Collins Fine Foods, ice cream from Rocky Top Frozen Treats, mini cupcakes to celebrate the one year anniversary of the 820 N. Washington St. location being open and the opportunity to win a golden ticket to redeem for a prize. Customers are encouraged to stop by, as food is first come first served until gone, and visit with the First Federal team while enjoying the celebration.