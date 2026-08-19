VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/18/2026

Tuesday, August 18, 2026

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Center Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pratt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a complaint of grass in the roadway.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies, along with Delphos Fire and EMS, responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

7:03 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Ridge Township for a report of a stray dog.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing.

10:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject in a parked vehicle.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

10:52 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a fire alarm.