VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/24/2026

Monday, August 24, 2026

1:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of an unattended bonfire.

7:19 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by the Mercer County Common Pleas Court for rape and sexual battery. Jesse E. Mullennix, 49, of Ridge Township, was arrested and transported to the Mercer County line, where his custody was transferred to the Mercer County Sheriff.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township to retrieve information for the Licking County Sheriff’s Office.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of criminal damage.

11:40 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

12:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell, complaining of hip pain.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire to stand by as a peace officer.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Town Center Boulevard to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kenwick Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2016 Mazda CX5 driven by Mahirwe Innocent of Trotwood, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 30 near Liberty Union Road. Innocent attempted to turn southbound onto Liberty Union Road and failed to conduct a proper right-hand turn, traveling off the eastbound side of Liberty Union Road and striking a stop sign. No injuries were reported.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle partially in the roadway.

5:41 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 near Convoy Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Convoy EMS transported one subject to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

8:05 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

9:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cavett Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.