VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/25/2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

1:23 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 116 in Jennings Township regarding a complaint of fraud.

11:00 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:16 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Jered Lee Couch, 39, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:55 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of 3 loose dogs.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a complaint of harassment.

9:08 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on East Raymond Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was burned.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

10:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.