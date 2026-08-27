Commissioners OK annexation petitions

VW independent staff

The Van Wert County Commissioners have given the okay to a pair annexation petitions that if eventually approved by Van Wert City Council, will add nearly 840 acres of land to the city of Van Wert.

Commissioners Thad Lichtensteiger and Stan Owens voted in favor of the petitions during a meeting held on Tuesday. Commission Chairman Todd Wolfrum was absent from the meeting.

Due to pre-existing annexation agreements from years ago, the latest petitions were required to be considered for approval immediately by the commissioners.

“I’m not sure why this lack of authority/autonomy exists but it does and it’s one of the few peculiarities where we are literally commanded to say ‘yes,’” Lichtensteiger said.

However, by law, the city of Van Wert is required to hold a public hearing on the annexation request itself. Such a hearing is expected this fall, with a date and time yet to be determined.

One property consists of approximately 684 acres along the east side of the Mega Site and east of the pending QTS Data Center property. The second property is approximately 155 acres on the south side of Van Wert, adjacent to Industrial Drive.

The proposed annexation was discussed during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council (see story here).