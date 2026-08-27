VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/26/2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026

4:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

8:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Jennings Township for a report of an injured deer.

1:43 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject feeling dizzy.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a dog.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.