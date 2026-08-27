VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/26/2026
Wednesday, August 26, 2026
4:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Crawford Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.
8:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.
10:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.
12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Jennings Township for a report of an injured deer.
1:43 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject feeling dizzy.
1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a dog.
5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.
8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.
POSTED: 08/27/26 at 7:46 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement