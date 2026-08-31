Van Wert Police blotter 8/24-8/30/2026

Van Wert Police

Monday, August 24 – a breaking and entering report was taken in the 100 block of Sibley St.

Monday, August 24 – officers arrested Jacob Sage on an outstanding warrant in the 300 block of W. Crawford St.

Monday, August 24 – a vehicle was removed from the 200 block of Middle St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Monday, August 24 – a report of trespassing was taken in the 700 block of E. Central Ave.

Tuesday, August 25 – arrested Austin Keith Coyne-Grogg on warrants from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Tuesday, August 25 – arrested Melanie Ann Eyink, 48, on an active warrant issued by Paulding Municipal Court.

Tuesdsay, August 25 – a citation was issued in the 500 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Tuesday, August 25 – charged Stephanie Stone of Fort Jennings with theft after an alleged incident at Walmart.

Tuesday, August 25 – a theft report was taken in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, August 25 – an endangering children report was taken in the 500 block of E. Crawford St.

Tuesday, August 25 – a trespassing report was taken in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Wednesday, August 26 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Wednesday, August 26 – a miscellaneous drug offense report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Wednesday, August 26 – a vehicle was removed from the 400 block of S. Tyler St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Wednesday, August 26 – property was found in the 200 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, August 27 – officers arrested David Bashore, 53, for domestic violence following an incident in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Thursday, August 27 – a domestic dispute occurred in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Thursday, August 27 – a report of a suspicious person was taken in the 600 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Friday, August 28 – criminal damaging was reported in the 300 block of N. Race St. The incident remains under investigation.

Friday, August 28 – a criminal trespassing report was taken while in the 1000 block of Jennings Rd.

Saturday, August 29 – a sex offense report was taken in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, August 29 – a traffic citation was issued in the 300 block of E. Ervin Rd.

Saturday, August 29 – a theft report was taken in the 300 block of Frothingham St.

Saturday, August 29 – a dispute was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, August 30 – telecommunications harassment was reported in the 600 block of N. Race St.