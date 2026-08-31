VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/28/2026
Friday, August 28, 2026
4:27 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sesame Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.
11:06 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.
11:25 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.
11:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a subject working on a utility line.
12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to remove a ladder from the roadway.
12:19 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway for a subject with high blood sugar.
12:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Race Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
12:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Keplar Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
2:49 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Steven James Sowers, 44, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
2:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of theft.
3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
3:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.
3:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of George Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.
8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of an assault. Nicholas L. Fairchild, 25, of Hazel Crest, Illinois, was charged with assault, a first degree misdemeanor and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
11:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
POSTED: 08/31/26 at 8:59 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement