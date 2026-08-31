VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/29/2026

Saturday, August 29, 2026

2:01 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township looking for a vehicle involved in a hit skip crash in the City of Van Wert.

8:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a truck losing debris.

11:13 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Madison Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject not responding appropriately.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to stand by as a peace officer.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a private property motor vehicle crash.

1:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wallace Road in Tully Township to check a report of a possible stolen vehicle in the area.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of theft.

1:33 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject not responding appropriately.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township to stand by as a peace officer.

5:08 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a location on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a tractor fire. Van Wert County EMA responded to assist with an oil leak.

5:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a subject not feeling well.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a minibike being reckless.

7:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lare Road in Tully Township for a report of a subject who may have been in distress.

7:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township to stand by as a peace officer.

7:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

7:17 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

7:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a juvenile.

8:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of harassment.

10:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township to check the welfare of a motorist.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

11:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a subject setting in the roadway.