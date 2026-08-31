VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/30/2026

Sunday, August 30, 2026

2:25 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire, responded to a report of a truck fire on Ohio 697 in Ridge Township.

9:58 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:15 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

10:51 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

2:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a noise disturbance.

3:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog killing chickens.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open line 911 call.

5:00 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:22 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a report of a subject being confused and disoriented.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing.

6:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:26 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.