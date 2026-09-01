VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 8/31/2026

Monday, August 31, 2026

12:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a suspicious person.

4:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

6:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

8:40 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:50 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on 709 in Liberty Township for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

9:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

2:09 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sesame Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a scam.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Richey Road in Pleasant Township regarding a complaint of harassment.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Brickner Road in Washington Township regarding a complaint of menacing.

5:47 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a subject choking.

6:38 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.