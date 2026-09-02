Delphos Police blotter 8/21-8/30/2026

Delphos Police

On 8-21-2026 – officers were sent to the 400 block of N. State St. to investigate a minor crash involving two vehicles.

On 8-21-2026 – officers spoke with a male in the 500 block of E. 4th St. who reported that a male approached him at his residence and attempted to assault him.

On 8-22-2026 – officers responded to the 700 block of N. Pierce St. for a domestic altercation involving a female and her juvenile stepdaughter.

On 8-22-2026 – officers met with a male in the 600 block of Harmon St. who reported a child custody issue. The male stated that he was unable to pick up his child for visitation. The male also reported that he and the child’s mother had been in a physical altercation earlier in the day at a residence outside of Delphos. The male was advised that he could file a report for the assault in the jurisdiction where it occurred if he so choses.

On 8-23-2026 – officers were notified of a possible missing adult female on N. Main St. The circumstances involving the missing female were deemed to be suspicious. Officers filed a missing person report and had the female entered into the law enforcement database as missing. The female was located the following day, safe in Indiana.

On 8-23-2026 – officers were dispatched to locate a female lying in the ditch on N. St. Mary’s Rd. just outside of Delphos. Officers located the female and found that she was not injured but had laid down to rest after walking for some time.

On 8-24-2026 – officers spoke with employees at a business on Gressel Dr, who reported that items were stolen from their property. Officers reviewed video surveillance footage and were able to identify the subjects. Officers were also notified of a theft incident at a business in the 1700 block of E. 5th St. The same subjects were identified at that business as well. Later that evening second shift officers located the suspect vehicle back on the property on Gressel Drive in the process of taking more items. A male, Richard Sowards, 29, of Delphos, was taken into custody. Both incidents remain under investigation by the detective bureau with criminal charges pending.

On 8-24-2026 – an officer on patrol located a male with an active felony warrant through Allen County. John Goodin, 48, was taken into custody and turned over to a deputy from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

On 8-25-2026 – officers were sent to a residence on W. 7th St. for a well-being check. Officers were advised that the female had made comments wishing to harm herself.

On 8-25-2026 – officers met with a female on Fort Jennings Rd. who reported that her adult son, with whom she lives, is mentally abusing her and throwing her property away.

On 8-25-2026 – officers responded to the 1400 block of S. Clay St., for a neighbor dispute.

On 8-25-2026 – officers spoke with a female who reported that someone attempted to break into her storage unit, causing damage to the lock and the door.

On 8-26-2026 – officers were sent to the 500 block of N. Franklin St. for an unwanted guest. The caller stated that a tenant who had previously been evicted was on the property.

On 8-26-2026 – officers spoke with a female in the 700 block of N. Canal St. The female reported that her juvenile son was assaulted by four other juveniles.

On 8-27-2026 – a male came to the police department to file a report for counterfeit money. The male told officers that he received payment of $8,000 from a male purchasing his mobile home. The male found that the money was counterfeit.

On 8-27-2026 – officers were sent to the 900 block of N. Jefferson St. for a possible domestic disturbance. Officers spoke with a male and female at the residence and were advised that the two were having a verbal disagreement and nothing physical had occurred.

On 8-28-2026 – officers were sent to the 900 block of E. 5th St. for a semi tractor trailer stuck in the parking lot of a business. After several hours, the semi tractor-trailer was moved with the assistance of a towing company.

On 8-28-2026 – officers were advised of an altercation at a business in the 1900 block of E. 5th St. The caller stated that two males and a female were causing a disturbance in the business but left prior to officers’ arrival.

On 8-29-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of N. Main St, for an altercation. Officers arrived and spoke with a group of people who were intoxicated. The group was warned for disorderly conduct.

On 8-29-2026 – officers were sent back to the 1100 block of N. Main St. for an altercation involving a mother and her juvenile daughter. Officers investigated the incident and found probable cause to arrest the mother, Nichole Keirns, 39, of Delphos, for domestic violence.

On 8-30-2026 – officers were sent to the 200 block of W. 5th St. to investigate a minor crash on private property involving two vehicles.