VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/1/2026

Tuesday, September 1, 2026

2:05 a.m – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject who was not feeling well.

7:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:58 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

9:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured deer.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Fire and EMS responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. It was reported that a juvenile riding a moped in the area of Lincolnview School was struck by a vehicle. The juvenile sustained injuries and was transported by guardians. The details of the accident are not yet available.

11:52 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, Delphos EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of harassment.

5:43 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Balyeat Avenue in the City of Van Wert for an unresponsive person.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.