VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/2/2026
Wednesday, September 2, 2026
12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.
4:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Street in the Village of Middle Point.
9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a resident.
11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog left in a vehicle.
1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Street in the Village of Middle Point.
2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.
4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.
8:43 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds regarding a complaint of a protection order being violated.
10:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.
11:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Glenn Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a report of suspicious activity around campers.
POSTED: 09/03/26 at 9:02 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement