VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/2/2026

Wednesday, September 2, 2026

12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

4:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Street in the Village of Middle Point.

9:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a resident.

11:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog left in a vehicle.

1:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on South Street in the Village of Middle Point.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:43 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds regarding a complaint of a protection order being violated.

10:31 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

11:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Glenn Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a report of suspicious activity around campers.