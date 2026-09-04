VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/3/2026

Thursday, September 3, 2026

2:25 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject not acting normally.

4:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an assault that had occurred in Ridge Township.

7:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Wall Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of dogs inside a vehicle.

10:23 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

11:28 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a report of an electric bicycle accident on Bellis Road in Washington Township. Two juveniles were both riding electric bicycles. One juvenile ran into the back of the other’s bicycle. Middle Point EMS transported one juvenile to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

11:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Riley Street in the Village of Willshire regarding a complaint of fraud.

12:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for harassment with bodily substance, a fifth degree felony. Jeffery Lee Allen Kallas, 26, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Glenmore Road in Willshire Township regarding a report of a scam.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic dispute in a vehicle traveling on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township. Deputies located the vehicle, and everything was found to be okay with the occupants.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of theft.

7:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a report of a utility line down in the roadway.

7:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a report of a subject who was unresponsive.

9:11 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a subject with chest discomfort and difficulty breathing.

10:30 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for a subject not feeling well.