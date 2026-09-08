Van Wert Police blotter 8/30-9/6/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, August 30 – officers took a report for a fight in the 100 block of S. Cherry St.

Sunday, August 30 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 300 block of N. Race St.

Sunday, August 30 – a traffic citation was issued in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, August 31 – a traffic stop was attempted near the intersection of N. Washington St. and Christopher Crossing. The vehicle failed to stop and fled the area.

Monday, August 31 – officers handled an overdose in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, September 1 – a school bus violation was reported near the intersection of E. Sycamore St. and N. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, September 1 – a menacing by stalking report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, September 1 – a report of telephone harassment was taken while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, September 2 – the theft of a bicycle was reported in the 100 block of E. First St.

Wednesday, September 2 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 500 block of E. Crawford St.

Wednesday, September 2 – arrested Corbin Cornelius in the 1100 block of W. Main St. for domestic violence and strangulation.

Thursday, September 3 – a welfare check was conducted in the 600 block of S. Wayne St.

Thursday, September 3 – arrested Troy Davis of Jackson, Michigan for obstructing official business in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

Thursday, September 3 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Friday, September 4 – a found debit card was turned into the police department.

Friday, September 4 – a report was made in reference to an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, September 4 – officers took a report of trespassing in the 1100 block of Westwood Drive.

Friday, September 4 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Friday, September 4 – a traffic citation was issued in the 100 block of N. Market St.

Saturday, September 5 – arrested Gunner Faterkowski for child endangerment after an investigation in the 600 block of Ulms Drive.

Saturday, September 5 – a report of criminal damaging was taken in the 600 block of Cable St.

Saturday, September 5 – arrested Tiffany Lynn Riley, 36, of Van Wert for domestic violence following an incident in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Saturday, September 5 – a fraud report was made at the police department.

Saturday, September 5 – arrested Christopher L. Pickens Hughes for disorderly conduct in the 700 block of Fox Rd.

Saturday, September 5 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Sunday, September 6 – officers took a report of vandalism on Ohio 118.

Sunday, September 6 – a vandalism report was taken on Marsh Rd.

Sunday, September 6 – a vandalism report was taken on U.S. 127 near Christopher Crossing.