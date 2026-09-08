VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/4/2026

Friday, September 4, 2026

1:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

7:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of loose dogs.

7:33 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North State Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

10:18 a.m.- Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Van Wert Police investigated the incident.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City EMS, responded to a residence on Jones Hughes Road in York Township for a subject bitten by a loose dog.

4:58 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with chest pain.

5:49 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for an intoxicated subject.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township for a report of suspicious activity.