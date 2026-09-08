VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/5/2026

Saturday, September 5, 2026

3:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:54 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling faint.

8:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

9:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle that struck a large tree limb that was down in the roadway. No injuries were reported.

12:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies served an order to arrest issued by the State of Ohio Adult Parole Authority. Jessica Renee Sauders, 35, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a head injury.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of an open door on an outbuilding.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a civil dispute.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a report of a suspicious person.

5:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property.

5:44 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on East Raymond Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with an injured foot.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of trespassing.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a report of trespassing.

10:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a report of damage to a vehicle.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a report of damage to a vehicle.

11:32 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy EMS, responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township after receiving a call from a subject who was possibly in distress.