VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/6/2026

Sunday, September 6, 2026

9:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wallace Road in Tully Township for a report of a stray dog.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Grant Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Wall Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for an automated crash notification. No incident was located.

4:48 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a resident unable to get up.

6:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:43 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point EMS, responded to a residence on Bellis Road in Washington Township for a report of an unresponsive male found in a pond. Bystanders pulled the subject from the pond and began lifesaving measures. The subject was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

7:33 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle fire.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Emerson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of property that was in a ditch. Deputies found the property had been stolen from another location, then destroyed and dumped.

11:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.