VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/7/2026

Monday, September 7, 2026

12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

1:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

4:28 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

7:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a report of damage to a guardrail.

11:31 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a location on Water Street in the Village of Scott for an uncontrolled burn.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Allen Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:43 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject feeling lightheaded and dizzy.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of High Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of fraud.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of juveniles being unsafe while target shooting.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies, along with Spencerville Fire and EMS, responded to an area of State Route 117 in Jennings Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Further details are pending.

10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for an automated message of a crash detection. No incident was located.