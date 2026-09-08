VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/7/2026
Monday, September 7, 2026
12:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
1:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
4:28 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.
7:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a report of damage to a guardrail.
11:31 a.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a location on Water Street in the Village of Scott for an uncontrolled burn.
12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
12:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Allen Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
1:43 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for a subject feeling lightheaded and dizzy.
3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.
4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.
5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of High Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.
6:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of fraud.
7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of juveniles being unsafe while target shooting.
8:58 p.m. – Deputies, along with Spencerville Fire and EMS, responded to an area of State Route 117 in Jennings Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Further details are pending.
10:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township for an automated message of a crash detection. No incident was located.
POSTED: 09/08/26 at 1:38 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement