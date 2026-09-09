VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/8/2026

Tuesday, September 8, 2026

12:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elgin Converse Road in Jennings Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies took one into custody at Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Megan Renee Lane, 22, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:43 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township for a subject having difficulty walking.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of fraud.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:32 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject reported to be lethargic.

3:42 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Devvon Michael Hale, 39, of Latty, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

9:23 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a medical alarm.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

11:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Banter Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a subject who was underage and disorderly. Arianna Nichole Johnson, 20, of Ohio City, was charged with consuming underage, a third degree misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a fourth degree misdemeanor. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.