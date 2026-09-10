VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/9/2026

Wednesday, September 9, 2026

12:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.

8:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:09 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

12:54 p.m. – Deputies took a report of vehicle damage that had occurred on another day at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of loose dogs.

8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:39 p.m. – Deputies, along with the Convoy Fire Department, responded to a report of a truck fire on U.S. 30 in Tully Township.