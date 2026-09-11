VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/10/2026

Thursday, September 10, 2026

11:05 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with chest pain.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a suspicious person.

3:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a resident.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a disabled vehicle on the roadway.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of theft.