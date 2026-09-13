Church to host Autumnfest in October

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ROCKFORD — St. Paul’s Country Church, 1522 Oregon Rd., Rockford, will be hosting their annual “Autumnfest” on Sunday, October 11, 2026.

The evening begins with delicious homemade food at 4:30 p.m. The homemade menu includes BBQ sandwiches and creamed chicken sandwiches. They will also be serving chicken noodle soup and cheesy potato soup, broccoli salad and taco salad and for dessert, homemade pie.

Once again, Eric and Cole Robbins of Robbins Auctioneers will call the auction beginning at 5:30 p.m. Eric and Cole follow in their dad/grandpa’s footsteps (the late Tom Robbins) and love to liven up the entire evening making it fun for everyone. Items to be auctioned include Ohio State specialty decorations and shirts, homemade bread and noodles, freeze-dried candy, homemade fudge, baklava and hard tack, Christmas decorations, garden produce, gooseberry pies. Fall decorations and so much more.



The proceeds from the evening will be used for the C.A.L.L Ministries Parkway and Celina Backpack Program, ARC Activity Program at Mercer County Developmental Disabilities in Celina, the HOME Family Resource Center, and other mission projects for the Women’s Fellowship. Everyone is invited to this event.