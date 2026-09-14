Van Wert Police blotter 9/6-9/12/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 6 – officers took a report of vandalism on Van Wert Decatur Rd.

Sunday, September 6 – arrested Kyle Beech on a warrant.

Sunday, September 6 – a trespassing report was taken in the 500 block of Woodland Ave.

Monday, September 7 – a report of vandalism was taken on U.S. 127.

Monday, September 7 – criminal damaging was reported in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Monday, September 7 – a report of disorderly conduct was taken in the 900 block of Vision Drive.

Monday, September 7 – an officer took a report for a hit-skip accident with injuries that occurred on S. Shannon St. near Liberty St.

Tuesday, September 8 – an incident involving two juveniles was reported in the 400 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, September 8 – a theft report was taken in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Tuesday, September 8 – arrested Natasha Masters on an outstanding warrant from Auglaize County charging her with possession of cocaine, a fifth degree felony. The arrest was made on E. Crawford St. near Zimmerman Ave.

Wednesday, September 9 – officres took a report of a theft in the 1100 block of Kear Rd.

Wednesday, September 9 – an assault was reported in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, September 9 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 100 block of S. Washington St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Thursday, September 10 – a report was taken for a wallet that was found at Franklin Park.

Thursday, September 10 – arrested Tom Beair for theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, September 11 – a miscellaneous drug report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, September 11 – a two vehicle non-injury crash occurred in the 800 block of N. Franklin St.

Friday, September 11 – a mentally distraught male was assisted in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Saturday, September 12 – a report was made in reference to a domestic incident that occurred in the 1200 block of Sunrise Court.

Saturday, September 12 – an unruly juvenile report was taken at the police department.

Saturday, September 12 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 200 block of E. Sycamore St.