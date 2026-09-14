VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/11/2026

Friday, September 11, 2026

12:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

12:12 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

12:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

10:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a report of suspicious activity.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Mercer County Line Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of trespassing.

6:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

10:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a report of juveniles on the overpass throwing items at vehicles.