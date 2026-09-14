VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/12/2026

Saturday, September 12, 2026

12:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check for an injured deer.

5:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a possible crash.

7:38 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a subject choking.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

10:40 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject in reference to suspicious activity that had occurred early on morning on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the Village of Convoy to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to check for a juvenile for the Van Wert Police Department.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony. Ernie E. Teman, 51, of Delphos was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.