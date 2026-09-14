VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/13/2026

Sunday, September 13, 2026

12:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a subject walking in the roadway.

10:46 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having chest pain.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of debris dumped in the roadway.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was located in Putnam County.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

5:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of two dogs reported to be on the roof of a residence.

7:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Second Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:21 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who is ill and unable to walk.

8:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Payne Road in Tully Township for a subject having a seizure.

9:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.