VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/14/2026

Monday, September 14, 2026

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

6:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.

10:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township and spoke with a property owner regarding a civil issue.

12:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a complaint of trespassing.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a noise disturbance.

6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:48 hrs. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Southridge Drive in the City of Delphos regarding a report of domestic violence. Todd Jeffrey Schulte, 52, of Delphos, was arrested and charged with domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.