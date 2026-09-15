VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/14/2026
Monday, September 14, 2026
12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
6:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.
10:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township and spoke with a property owner regarding a civil issue.
12:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.
12:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a complaint of trespassing.
6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a noise disturbance.
6:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:48 hrs. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Southridge Drive in the City of Delphos regarding a report of domestic violence. Todd Jeffrey Schulte, 52, of Delphos, was arrested and charged with domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
10:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.
POSTED: 09/15/26 at 8:55 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement