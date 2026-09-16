VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/15/2026

Tuesday, September 15, 2026

1:47 a.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

9:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check the welfare of a juvenile who failed to arrive at school.

10:04 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a person who was not responding appropriately and having difficulty breathing.

10:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

11:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencer Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:10 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who was unresponsive.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

2:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to deliver a notification to a resident.

3:50 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:44 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a subject who was unresponsive.

8:57 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of two loose dogs attempting to get at chickens.