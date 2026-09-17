VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/16/2026

Wednesday, September 16, 2026

1:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to check for a possible motor vehicle crash.

3:51 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who fell.

6:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

7:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the backyard. Deputies located the vehicle and discovered that it had been reported stolen in Defiance County. Deputies approached the vehicle to find a male subject sleeping in the driver’s seat. Ryan William Grime, 33, of Bryan, was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Grime was charged with receiving stolen property, a fourth degree felony.

7:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township looking for a male subject reported to be walking after being involved in a reported domestic dispute. The subject was located. After additional investigation. Justin Tyler Rey, 19, of Kathleen, Georgia, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. Rey has been charged with strangulation, a third degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of a loose dog.

11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township for a report of a subject shooting into a field from a vehicle.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott to check the welfare of a resident.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:44 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash on private property.

7:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Marsh Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of residents.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Trenton Scott Garwood, 21, of Mercer County, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

11:35 p.m. – Deputies spoke with residents from Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township regarding a complaint of harassment.