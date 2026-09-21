Van Wert Police blotter 9/13-9/19/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, September 13 – a report was taken after a welfare check was conducted in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Sunday, September 13 – a report was made at the police department in reference to the possible forgery of a title.

Monday, September 14 – an incident involving an unruly juvenile occurred near the intersection of E. Maple Ave. and S. Market St.

Monday, September 14 – a credit card was turned into the police department.

Monday, September 14 – a report of an assault was taken at the police department.

Monday, September 14 – Ashley Young was served with warrants in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, September 14 – an animal complaint was reported in the 13000 block of Jennings Rd.

Tuesday, September 15 – arrested David Schaadt on an outstanding warrant in the 800 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, September 15 – a peace officer report was taken at the police department.

Tuesday, September 15 – arrested Jeremy J. Grenzebach on a warrant from Allen County, Ohio. The arrest was made in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Tuesday, September 15 – arrested Reanna R. Lynch, 19, on an outstanding warrant from Lima.

Wednesday, September 16 – a school bus violation that occurred in the 800 block of S. Shannon St. the day prior was reported.

Wednesday, September 16 – a theft was reported in the 900 block of E. Crawford St.

Wednesday, September 16 – a report was made after a welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of Dickinson Ave.

Wednesday, September 16 – an Illinois ID card was turned into the police department.

Wednesday, September 16 – a mental health report was taken at the police department.

Wednesday, September 16 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 600 block of S. Vine St.

Friday, September 18 – property was turned over to the police department for disposal.

Friday, September 18 – officers took an accident report in the 900 block of E. Main St.

Friday, September 18 – an open door was reported at a business in the 700 block of Fox Rd. The incident remains under investigation.

Friday, September 18 – arrested Megan Gillette in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St. on an outstanding warrant from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, September 18 – arrested Darren Stutz in the 400 block of N. Jefferson St. on an outstanding warrant from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, September 18 – charged Darren McCollum with underage possession of marijuana in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, September 19 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, September 19 – a report of an active domestic dispute was made in the 100 block of Keplar St.

Saturday, September 19 – arrested Jaden M.N. Roth for domestic violence while in the 800 block of W. Main St.