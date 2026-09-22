VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/17/2026

Thursday, September 17, 2026

12:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a report of domestic violence. Esteban Rivera Jr., 49, of Fort Wayne was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. He faces charges of having a weapon under disability, a third degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

7:12 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and EMS to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 127 in Liberty Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a report of a protection order violation occurring on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township.

11:17 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Dutch John Road in Union Township regarding a fraud report.

11:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled semi in the roadway.

1:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in Willshire Township to check a report of road damage.

2:29 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Whitney Ann Marie Pryor, 32, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township. A 2025 Peterbilt driven by Miguel Terry of Pennsylvania was traveling northwest on Ohio 116. A 2025 Hyundai Kona driven by Natasha McNabb of Illinois, was stopped at the stop sign at Ohio 116 and Jennings Road. McNabb attempted to turn northwest onto 116 and struck Terry’s driver-side rear tires. No injuries were reported.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of property damage caused by a mower.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of a utility line down in the roadway.

6:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject not feeling well.

8:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of high water in the roadway.