VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/18/2026

Friday, September 18, 2026

8:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Professional Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:59 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Golden Oaks Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

12:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point for a mailbox that was damaged.

12:36 p.m. – Deputies, while on patrol, made a traffic stop on Willshire Ohio City Road East of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a vehicle driving around a road-closed sign. Deputies found the driver, Jade Ryan Studabaker of Liberty Center, Indiana, driving under suspension. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for driving under suspension, a first degree misdemeanor, and traffic control device violations, a minor misdemeanor.

3:24 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by the Van Wert Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Benjamin Lee Sibert, 35, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Town Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:58 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from George Street in the Village of Convoy regarding a report of theft and fraud.

5:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Piqua Road in Willshire Township for a report of a vehicle stalled in high water.

6:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City regarding a complaint of juveniles on ATVs.

8:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.