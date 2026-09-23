VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/21/2026

Monday, September 21, 2026

5:21 a.m. – Deputies, along with the Willshire and Wren Fire Departments, responded to an area of Harner Road in Willshire Township for a report of an occupied vehicle stranded in high water.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a vehicle needing assistance getting turned around due to high water.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of vehicles going around road-closed barricades.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Banter Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of harassment.

6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hessian Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Normal Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of an assault.

11:59 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. Convoy EMS, Ohio City EMS, Scott EMS, Van Wert Fire and EMS, Delphos EMS, American Township Fire, Van Wert County Emergency Management and CERT, Mercy Health LifeFlight, and Hague Towing assisted on scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the accident.