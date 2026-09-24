VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/22/2026

Tuesday, September 22, 2026

4:02 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

5:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:04 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for an active fire alarm.

10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harner Road in Willshire Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

1:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of an unwanted subject on the property.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of harassment.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.