VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 9/23/2026

Wednesday, September 23, 2026

1:30 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

2:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of suspicious activity.

8:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of an oversized load blocking all lanes of travel.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment. Narketta Bernice Mullins, 51, of Pleasant Township, was arrested for aggravated menacing, a first degree misdemeanor, and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident regarding a complaint of fraud in Tully Township.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Willshire Township for a report of reckless driving.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire, responded to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a structure fire. Convoy Fire, Rockford Fire, Van Wert Fire, and Wren Fire were also dispatched. CERT responded to assist with traffic, firefighter rehab, and to assist the family involved. One person was transported to Ohio Health.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies spoke to a resident from Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township regarding a report of a suspicious package that was received.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township for an automated message of a possible crash.

5:39 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert.

9:05 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of theft.

10:34 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott to check the welfare of a resident.